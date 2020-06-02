Opinion | How creative destruction could yield new market opportunities

Three years before that, J. B. Priestley travelled not to one town, but across England. His book was titled English Journey. Priestley described the old industrial England much in the same way that Orwell did: “A cynically devastated countryside, sooty dismal little towns, and still sootier grim fortress-like cities." But he spotted something else—a new economy emerging amid the pain of the old. “This is the England of arterial and bypass roads, of filling stations and factories that look like exhibition buildings, of giant cinemas and dance halls and cafés, bungalows with tiny garages, cocktail bars, Woolworths, motor coaches, wireless, hiking, factory girls looking like actresses, greyhound racing and dirt tracks, swimming pools, and everything given away for cigarette coupons." Priestley described this as the new England emerging from the ruins of World War 1, and as a contrast with the industrial England of the 19th century and the older England—“the country of the cathedrals and minsters and manor-houses and inns".