How did America get so many things wrong for so long?

The last chapter of the story that began 20 years ago with the 9/11 attacks has been bizarre. In 2018, the Donald Trump administration started talks with the Taliban. But it kept the Afghan government, in which it had invested so much, out. At that very moment, the Taliban and their handlers in Pakistan would have known that they had won. All they needed to do was to play for time. The US was in a hurry, but jihad has no deadlines. The Taliban kept making promises about a ceasefire and peace, and kept breaking them, while the US forced the Afghan government to make concession after concession, and stick to only defensive military action against the Taliban.

