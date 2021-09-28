How digital cash can lift gross national happiness in Bhutan

That creates a bit of a problem for the government in Thimphu. The ngultrum is pegged 1:1 to the Indian rupee, which also circulates freely. Since India is its main trade partner by far, the arrangement works fine. But, already, 97% of the population has access to the internet, most of them via their mobile phones. Any sudden preference among the people to use the e-CNY because it’s convenient to send and receive via smartphones could be destabilizing. With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in no hurry to start offering a digital rupee, Bhutan is perhaps right to press ahead with its plans.