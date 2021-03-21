How do we conquer vaccine skeptics? We listen

The less positive news is that the causes of skepticism are manifold and complex. Misinformation is one problem: We know that from episodes like the Nigeria polio vaccine boycott in 2003-04, or the scare around the diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus vaccination in the 1970s and 1980s. Today, social media means even very modest numbers of militant anti-vaxxers move fast through online chatrooms to conquer the hesitant, sometimes just by sowing doubt. A Facebook study showed a small subset of users was responsible for most of the skeptical content posted. But there are plenty more sources, from lack of trust in authorities to healthcare barriers to simple racism. Episodes like the 40-year Tuskegee syphilis study that denied Black men in the U.S. state of Alabama diagnosis and treatment cast a long shadow.

