How far is that oldest object, really?
- Hubble’s Law tells us that the farther an object is, the faster it is moving away
My last column in this space referred to the oldest object we humans have ever observed. That’s the galaxy GLASS-z13, which the James Webb Space Telescope focused on last month. Light from GLASS-z13 has taken 13.4 billion years to reach us, which means we are seeing it as it was that long ago. That makes it, indeed, the oldest object we’ve ever observed.