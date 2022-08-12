How far is that oldest object, really?

Like sound, light is also made up of waves. (It’s a little more complex than that, but let that be.) When the light comes from a source that is moving—like my whistle in the plane—its wavelength changes like sound’s does. If the source is moving away, the waves lengthen (and their frequency decreases). When that happens on the sound spectrum, you get a sound at a lower pitch. With light, you get light that’s nearer to the red end of the light spectrum: thus “redshift". The opposite, if the source is moving towards you: thus “blueshift".