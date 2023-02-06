How Gautam Adani’s crisis points to the big risk in India’s net zero plan?

The most immediate near-term consequence of the current Adani rout is that it will be more difficult for the billionaire to raise money to fuel its green expansion. There’s also an open question about the debt at Adani Green Energy Ltd., the unit that is developing renewable projects. The debt-to-capital ratio for the firm soared to 95.3% in the previous fiscal year ended March, according to Bloomberg calculations. It has since declined to 88.5% but remains higher than its peers.