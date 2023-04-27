Hit the ball, a moment in the sun

Still, why would this warming have more of an effect on home run hitting than the other possible factors? Good question, and that’s why the scientists weren’t content with the correlation the graphs suggest. They examined about 100,000 games more closely, and from those, over 220,000 “batted" balls. From 2015 onwards, the MLB has also tracked batted balls with high-resolution cameras, which provided data like the launch angle and speed. All this showed, for example, that for every 1°C rise in temperature in a game, there is a 1.83% increase in home runs hit. In summary, the scientists found that between 2010 and 2019, about 577 home runs—about 1% of the total in that time—were attributable to global warming. They anticipate global warming will result in hundreds more home runs per season in the future.