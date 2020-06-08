Opinion | How government backstops can best ease credit flows to MSMEs

In this regard, the last two guarantee schemes that support the liability side of NBFC balance sheets are noteworthy. The first of them involves RBI, for the first time, directly purchasing (at least) investment grade paper of NBFCs/HFCs through a special purpose vehicle. However, since this is only for up to 3-month maturity paper, it may be insufficient to boost the sector’s confidence that the government has their back. To signal support that’s more meaningful, the scheme could be expanded to paper of up to 1-year residual maturity at least, especially because the Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme already accommodates paper of maturity between 9 and 18 months. Also, if NBFCs are to extend moratoriums to their clients for six months, they will need to find ways to rollover their paper in three months at market rates.