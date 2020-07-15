Opinion | How ‘Harvard vs Trump’ can guide India’s Unlock 2.0

Yet, this is indeed what the Donald Trump administration in the US seems to have attempted, by mandating last week that international students at universities taking only online classes would need to leave the country. This indirectly forces universities to make the difficult choice of either opening up their campus when they are not ready to do so, or compromising the interests of international students, who, let it be said, contribute a significant portion of universities’ revenue. It is no surprise that Harvard and dozens of other universities decided to contest the Trump administration’s order in court. As this article goes to press, round one of this battle was ruled in favour of the protesting universities—in an online courtroom, ironically.