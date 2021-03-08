How India could speed up the financial inclusion of women

Second, apart from gender-specific data, there is another important initiative that the DFS and RBI should commit themselves to. That is the appointment of more women as business correspondents (BCs) by banks. The pay-offs will be manifold for economic and social progress in the country. One of the greatest challenges in increasing access to and usage of financial services by women is the time and cost expended on reaching a bank outlet. Although it is gratifying that a forthcoming working paper, The Fintech Gender Gap from the Bank for International Settlements, finds that Indian women are as likely to use fintech as Indian men, there are bound to be wide regional and rural- versus-urban disparities in this finding. That is another case for granular data. In states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, etc., where the mobility of women is severely restricted, the situation is likely more serious. Women, in rural areas especially, are reluctant to visit bank branches, where they are often dealt with summarily by male staff.

