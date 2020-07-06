Opinion | How India’s data transmission architecture should shape up

Elsewhere in the world, broadband services are already at speeds that are close to 1,000 Mbps or 1 Gigabit per second (Gps). One possible future path for broadband is being called “10G". 10G will deliver residential internet speeds of 10 Gps, 10 to 50 times faster than most services today. Its backbone will be multiple fiber-optic wires and technologies, using some innovations that will enable a single fiber to handle signals moving in both directions. 10G promises seamless hand-offs with wi-fi technologies so that people can move freely around cities without any quality deterioration. The future for mobile data is called 5G–the “G" here stands for generation. With 5G, signals run over new radio frequencies, requiring new network architecture and updating radios and other equipment on cell towers. Operators can choose a low-, medium- or high-band network, with a corresponding decrease in coverage and improvement in speeds. Indian telecom operators are likely to choose the low band network to start with, which means initial 5G speeds are likely only to be 20-30% better than 4G. Beyond broadband and mobile data, an emerging path is one that uses satellites in low-Earth orbits (LEO). Satellites with an orbiting distance lower than 2000km from earth are typically LEOs; most man-made objects in space are in LEO. Bharti Global recently partnered with the United Kingdom government to take a stake in OneWeb, a LEO-based communications firm. OneWeb will compete with Elon Musk’s company called Starlink, which promises ubiquitous high-speed internet using LEOs. It seems rather likely that these technologies will work with each other. For instance, the back-haul of the 5G network is likely to be the broadband network and local 5G networks may swap between satellite or tower-based transmission.