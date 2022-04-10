How India’s early-stage startup ecosystem became an investment hotspot

Startup ecosystems built by corporations: Established corporates who lack innovation capacity and agility, and nimble early-stage startups who lack cash for growth and networks for market access and product/service launches, provide a unique and scalable platform for a marriage for multiplied wealth creation. Various corporate-startup partnership programmes have been driving innovation and accelerating the growth of early startups in India, across manufacturing and service sectors. Large corporations like TCS, Accenture, Reliance, Microsoft and Tata Motors have implemented such partnerships extensively with good success. For example, Microsoft India has accelerated more than 4,000 startups, while Tata Motors is engaged with half a dozen startups and exploring partnerships with 20 more, and L’Oréal through its Open Innovation Program partners with tech startups and early-stage companies focused on digital beauty services and incubators and has accelerated more than 30 startups. Currently, India is witnessing rapid growth in the number of startups. The incidences of the next round of funding by the startups have been on the rise, signalling the dawn of a matured investment phase in the Indian startup ecosystem. Some of the notable deals this year that had the next round of funding included BrowserStack ($200 million in Series B), Apna ($70 million in Series B), Purplle ($ 45 million in Series D) and AdOnMo ($14.9 million in Series A).