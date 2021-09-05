How Indians often behave when a celebrity dies young

•If the late celebrity had a popular facade of physical fitness, like large biceps, or was really healthy in more rigorous ways, and had died of some disease, or its effect, like a heart attack, there would be a trace of glee among people who are ailing (most Indians above 45, that is). There would be a declaration that life is uncertain, and a rhetorical question that asks what is the point of all the dieting and exercise if one can just fall dead any moment. There would be the vilification of something called ‘lifestyle’, and of modern Western fitness regimes that are inferior to yoga, which alone can somehow prolong precarious life.