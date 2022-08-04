How M&As in SME sector are helping the ecosystem

The things to watch out for are accountancy issues, taxes, permissions, legalities, dues, the material cost of the processes involved, rebranding costs, and possible (maybe temporary) devaluation of equity. But they are challenges that can be managed for the more significant gains that M&As bring. To make the M&A deals work efficiently, the acquiring business needs to be clear on the strategy (overall expansion, revenue growth, talent pool, or geographical expansion). A sharp, proactive search for potential companies backed by implementation diligence should make this flow beneficial to both parties. Eventually, it is about building suitable models for overall growth and increased operational efficiency.