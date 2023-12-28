How magicians control flip of a coin
A study conducted by mathematician Persi Diaconis and colleagues found that coin flips tend to come up the same way they started. A recent experiment by František Bartoš and 48 other researchers confirmed this finding with a significant difference from chance.
Before writing this, I divided 350,757 by 48. The result? Just over 7,307. Which means 48 people each tossed a coin 7307 times. Give that some meaning: If you sat down and tossed a coin once every second without pause, it would take you a little over two hours to toss it 7307 times.