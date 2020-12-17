How many zeroes in one quadrillion?

Specifically, the second broad assumption. Trump did have a lead in Georgia at the end of 3 November, Election Day. Most of the in-person votes—the ones cast that day—had been counted by then, and a majority of those favoured Trump. But what had not yet been counted at the end of the day were all the ballots that had been mailed in. The suit assumed that those would follow the same distribution as the already-counted in-person votes; that is, it assumed that the same majority of those who would choose to vote by mail leaned Republican and thus to Trump. Yet, when the mailed-in ballots were counted, a majority was for Biden; enough of a majority, in fact, to erase Trump’s lead and hand Georgia to Biden. Again, the Trump faithful asked the question: if we make that assumption about the preferences of those who might mail in their ballots, what’s the chance that when they are counted, Biden gets substantially more than half?