Opinion | How mobile phones could be mobilized against racism

In Learning from the Germans: Race and the Memory of Evil, Susan Neiman shows how Germany’s schools and intellectuals, its ordinary people and politicians worked “to acknowledge the evils their nation committed". This provides a perspective on how a whole country can come to terms with its historical wrongdoings. Germany’s example can help US in its ever-ongoing attempt to confront the legacy of slavery and racism. German streets do not have statues of Nazi generals. National memorials only commemorate those who were murdered in the Holocaust. Auschwitz will always be a reminder of a past one should never forget. According to Neiman, Germany used a strategy of working through the past, mastering it, and then overcoming it. How can a similar strategy be deployed in the US to end the scourge of racism?