Opinion | How more policing could reduce extra-judicial killings

This brings us to the encounter killing of Vikas Dubey, a case which seems to have all these aspects. A politically-connected person with at least 60 criminal charges, he was infamous for the killing of Santosh Shukla, a Bharatiya Janata Party minister, inside a police station, with a dozen odd policemen as witnesses who turned hostile in court, leading to his acquittal of the charge. A few days before his capture, he reportedly killed eight policemen during a raid to arrest him, and made an escape. He appears to have usually got away with these actions in the past, with his political links and a corruptible police. But being on the wrong side of the political fence, caste politics and police relationships appear to have made Dubey a perfect encounter candidate. It is unlikely that the public will mourn Dubey’s death—the perfect shield for a police force to engage in such excesses.