How nasty quarrels could seed good public behaviour1 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2022, 11:54 PM IST
Video clips of these may alter the attitudes of Indians who are conditioned to treat other Indians badly
A few days ago on an Indigo flight, there was an altercation between a flight attendant and a passenger. A video clip shows the flight attendant confronting a passenger who she says had been very rude. She says that his poor behaviour had one of her colleagues in tears. He asks her to “shut up" and she asks him to “shut up". She also tells him that she is not his servant; that she is “an employee". This is very good. There should be more confrontations of this nature and they should be filmed and shared widely.