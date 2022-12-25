How nasty quarrels could seed good public behaviour

A few years ago in London, I was in a bus that had several Indian cricket legends, including Vinod Kambli and Kapil Dev. Kambli was standing in the aisle and narrating an anecdote to someone, his hands flailing. The bus driver snapped at Kambli, telling him that he was distracting him and that he should sit down. The bus was not moving; it was stationary in a parking lot. The driver probably did not know Kambli, but he knew he was an Indian cricketer, and that so was the person listening to Kambli’s story, and that the bus had several Indian cricketers. It would be lazy to call the driver a ‘racist’; it is almost always lazy to call anyone that. He was just a man who felt something and had complete social freedom to voice it. I think he would have said that to an English cricketer, too, someone who may have been trained by many rude drivers never to stand in the aisle of a bus and talk aloud. Kambli was embarrassed and hurt. He had no choice but to quietly sit down. It was a moment of social justice perhaps. The funny thing about social justice is that it is not what people imagine; often, it is not pretty.

