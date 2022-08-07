Free speech warriors need freedom – from dud petitions5 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2022, 12:37 AM IST
By denying artists farces like signing petitions, we can get them to do meaningful things instead
I have received a mail from PEN America asking me to condemn India for jailing writers. The organization, which is older than Independent India, is a community of thousands of writers, and activists who are considered writers. What PEN America wants from me is to sign a petition, and “express grave concerns about the rapidly worsening situation for human rights in India". The “joint-letter" would say that in India, “Writers, editors, publishers and artists face a myriad of threats, including litigation, arrest, prosecution..."