Free speech warriors need freedom – from dud petitions

I did not find anything wrong with the substance of the petition. It is true that the Indian government is using disproportionate force to quell dissent. Yet, I found it annoying. But then some reasonable things are annoying, like when a school teacher tells you how to raise your kids, or a gender studies professor tries to reform men. You may think what I am trying to say is that I found your mail sanctimonious. I did, but I am not against a bit of sanctimony in this world. How else can anyone say the right thing? The reason why your mail was annoying is that of late many of us in India have come to identify that pious Western tone with people whose humane views are a compensation for the ordinary evil inside them.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}