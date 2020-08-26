How perfect heroes can emerge from imperfect human beings

I cannot. All I can say is that over the past 35 years, our circles of friends have become more alike. Even as my realization has grown of how much those years of frantic reading have shaped me and my commitments. Not because of the little that I understood or absorbed from what I read. But because whatever I absorbed mediated my life experience. Lewis, Rachel, King and Gandhi were all living in my head. Dharasana and Selma were holy places. It was a long list of haphazard reels from much that I read. All alive for me. So, when a friend laughed after reading the same tribute, “Come on, how silly, you didn’t even try to meet Lewis because you thought you would start crying?", I knew I would have. Meeting such a one as that, in flesh and blood, would have been too much.