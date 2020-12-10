How personal health barometers got indexed to Covid

I got up gingerly to take out a thermometer from a top drawer, and popped it into my mouth for a reading. No fever. That failed to reassure me. I felt whacked. So can Covid symptoms include fatigue only and no attendant fever and “dry cough"? I pulled out my phone from under a cushion. Google. Covid symptoms. They came up as soon as I typed in “c". After going through the list for at least the thousandth time, I typed in “fatigue causes + not Covid". Dehydration, poor air quality, being hormonal, not ingesting enough fruits and veggies—all of these were straightaway applicable to me, so why was I giving Covid the preferential treatment?