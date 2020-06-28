Opinion | How politics makes it easier to impose a lockdown than lift it

Ontario is the country’s largest province and its economic heartland. National elections can be won or lost depending on the outcome here. Politicians who succeed at the provincial level, if they play their cards right, may use that success as a springboard to federal politics. The stakes, thus, are very high. The current Conservative government of Ontario is led by Premier Doug Ford, a maverick conservative with a colourful background, who is sometimes described as “Canada’s Trump". A darling of his grassroots conservative base, and a leader who is often excoriated by a largely left-liberal class of political commentators, Ford has shown a remarkable degree of caution in re-opening the province: certainly much more than is preferred by his pro-business conservative base. In so doing, Ford has won (at least grudging) approbation from his erstwhile critics, a grumbling acceptance from his own party, and increased credibility as a serious political leader at the national level.