How private businesses imperil our health as well as prosperity

Last week, the newspaper again came out with a fine report (bit.ly/2WuoMzO) on how Indian children simultaneously suffer from obesity and malnutrition. Doctors lament that they are treating pre-teens for fatty livers, decaying teeth and even diabetes because food products do not carry adequate information on their sugar content, and if they do, it’s not easy to see or decipher. Worse, some of these firms conceal data and tout their wares as health foods or drinks. The article cites a former head of the Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on the difficulties that this statutory body has faced in trying to announce standards, let alone enforce them. The amount of pressure that they have faced from businesses is evident from the former FSSAI head’s finessed response.

