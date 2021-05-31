How secrecy on cybersecurity is giving hackers an advantage

Biden’s order addresses part of the problem by envisioning the movement of government data and services to the cloud from local servers. A reputable cloud host would have the resources to stay on top of cybersecurity. This may be sensible for government agencies, but perhaps not the private companies operating critical infrastructure. The cloud market is dominated by Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services. Greater dependence on tech giants would make the internet more susceptible to catastrophic failure by reducing the number of prime hack targets. A distributed system, by contrast, should be able to survive a nuclear strike; now, malfunctions at major cloud-storage providers can disable service for the entire country.

