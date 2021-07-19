How smartphones could modify consumption patterns

Studies show that an average smartphone is picked up more than 150 times a day and a person spends an average of 3 hours and 15 minutes on it. During this time, the typical person touches his handset 2,617 times. So the average duration between each touch is about 4.5 seconds. Hence, any stimulus that is created to trigger a consumption moment should work within this very short duration. The ideal for this medium would be micro-stimuli. That is, those that can evoke a behavioural response within milliseconds. Developing micro-stimuli that can generate desired behaviours or even change existing patterns of behaviour is the new challenge for the communication industry. A superior understanding of the human brain’s functioning will surely help in the development of these micro-stimuli. For example, road signs with specific instructions have long been used to influence the behaviour of vehicle drivers, but design interventions based on the evolutionary construct of how one’s brain judges speed with respect to a reference object were found to be more effective in reducing road accidents.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}