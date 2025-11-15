Feeling forgetful lately? Tricks to keep your memory sharp in the AI age

Beyond lifestyle, there are a few deliberate habits that can help. Try recalling before you search. When a name, fact or number eludes you, pause before reaching for your phone and give your brain a chance to find it. That little mental struggle is the very exercise that strengthens neural connections. When you come across something interesting, don’t just bookmark it. Rephrase it in your own words, or share it with someone. The act of summarizing or sharing fixes it far better in memory than passive saving. In fact, psychologists recommend you write things by hand now and then because that also enhances retention.