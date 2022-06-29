How the Agnipath initiative can prove transformative5 min read . Updated: 29 Jun 2022, 10:19 PM IST
Frame it as a skill programme and encourage those who can’t join the forces to become entrepreneurs
Frame it as a skill programme and encourage those who can’t join the forces to become entrepreneurs
Listen to this article
In the last few weeks, there has been much discussion on the Agnipath programme. The concerns of those opposing it have mostly been over the future of trainees, or Agniveers, who will not get absorbed into the armed forces after completing their four-year tenure under the programme. What will become of them? I too share that concern.