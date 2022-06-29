How the Agnipath initiative can prove transformative

According to a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academies of Science by Robb Rutledge, a neuroscientist at University College London, having high expectations could be a problem. This is because one’s happiness levels do not depend on how well things are going, but on whether things are going better or worse than expected. At the end of four years, 75% of all Agniveers will be rejected by the armed forces. With that rejection, the high expectations that Agniveers would have built over the previous four years will come crashing down. A bigger problem is that an identity of pride the Agniveer would have nurtured for himself for four years in his community would vanish into thin air. All sorts of uncertainties could engulf the ex-Agniveer. Suddenly, one would realize the existence of a huge gap between one’s expectations at the start of the stint (and built over the training period), and the reality of rejection by the armed forces.