How the country’s middle-class came to be so patriotic

The first wave of modern Indian patriotism that was not a farce had emanated from the US in the late 90s. People of my generation felt this through their former classmates who had moved to America for education and had just started work there. Our first reaction was surprise, because these new patriots had shown no signs in school or college that they so loved their nation. The new NRI, we found out, had grown fiercely in love with his nation, religion, culture and language. He was radicalized in America by a society that did not deem him a member of its upper crust. Back in India, even though he was not rich, he had to just emerge from a certain home and he was guaranteed a degree of respect. But in the West, there was no such guarantee; there were days when he felt socially inferior to waiters and shop workers. This is the unsung force behind not only NRI nationalism, but also the migrant middle-class elite of many developing nations.