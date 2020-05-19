Opinion | How the covid pandemic could reshape life in our cities

The lockdown has shown us how the current conceptualization of urban work, dependent as it is on people commuting every day to a central business district or a business park on the periphery of the city, is a mirage. The white-collar workforce has seen that it can achieve remotely from home much of what office-goers thought they needed to go to office for. Advances in technology have shown them that not only do they have the means of communication, but also the supply and distribution chains necessary to work efficiently while confined to their homes. As a result, questions have been raised over whether they will ever need to physically come together in a central work space again. Some employers have already declared that, going forward, as much as 75% of their workforces can continue to work from home even after the immediate coronavirus crisis has passed.