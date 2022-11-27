Why so many bought into the global cult of crypto

I won’t begin at the beginning, but at what is convenient. In 2008, the Western financial system collapsed, giving greed a bad name. In the aftermath of the crisis, someone who called himself Satoshi Nakamoto put out a paper that showed how a financial transaction does not require the inconvenience of trusting an intermediary, like a bank or a government. Nakamoto proposed a currency called Bitcoin, which would be created from nothing by a network of computers as they perform computations to create it. Its value is not underpinned by anything valuable except that people want it and it is finite. It was peer-to-peer money that was a rebuke to central banks and governments.