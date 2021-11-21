How the government lost farm reforms to rich farmers

Affluent farmers of Punjab and Haryana gain the most from an old procurement policy under which the government guarantees a floor price for major crops. These farmers are entrepreneurs but do not face all the risks of entrepreneurship. They could have gained the most from the new laws, too, but then why risk revolutionary change when the current system suits them? They have no incentive to experiment with other crops instead of dumping rice and wheat on the government. Why should they risk change? So, they told a story, not entirely implausible, that minimum support prices would end; that farmers will be at the mercy of the market, that they will be left dependent on big companies that will offer high prices at first but eventually squeeze them dry. And, what if this is the start of a devious corporatization of farming? What if all this leads the government to withdraw as a big buyer, and what if free or cheap electricity and other subsidies vanish, and worse, what if farmers are asked to start paying income tax?