How the India Stack paved the way for financial inclusion in the country

Furthering inclusivity

Before Aadhaar, the complexity of verifying identity came at a cost that made it difficult for most to have financial access to credit and other banking services. India saw Aadhaar as an opportunity to reduce fraudulent identity claims and extend financial aspirations to the unserved through the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY). Benefits could be directly reached through these zero amount bank accounts through phones and cards. This fast-forwarded the pace of financial literacy across the board, from urban enthusiasm to rural need. While that was a great start, it was furthered by interoperable payments through QR codes, making money flow even more mobile with an added layer of UPI. Small traders and kirana stores became the proponents of the digital wave strengthened by regulations that mandate data transfer only with consent. It’s a singularly competent example of the convergence of technology, regulations and governance framework to beget such a success.