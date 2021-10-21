Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Opinion >Columns >How the India Stack paved the way for financial inclusion in the country

How the India Stack paved the way for financial inclusion in the country

Premium
Mint 
Expert View
3 min read . 12:21 AM IST Vijay Aggarwal

The market today is the perfect playing ground for firms to disrupt the status quo

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

It seems like a lot of time has passed since one can remember a shopping experience involving soiled currency notes, but it is not even a decade-old phenomenon. The India Stack that came into effect in 2016 has integrated with both merchant and customer behaviour. The popularity of digital payments and managing businesses online has become second nature for most shopkeepers across the country. Accelerated by the pandemic, a vast formal and informal economy has formed around digital transactions built on the India Stack that provides a distinct digital identity to the user. As a pack of functional public digital platforms such as Aadhaar, the India Stack brings on public and private entities to operate within the robust regulatory infrastructure of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

It seems like a lot of time has passed since one can remember a shopping experience involving soiled currency notes, but it is not even a decade-old phenomenon. The India Stack that came into effect in 2016 has integrated with both merchant and customer behaviour. The popularity of digital payments and managing businesses online has become second nature for most shopkeepers across the country. Accelerated by the pandemic, a vast formal and informal economy has formed around digital transactions built on the India Stack that provides a distinct digital identity to the user. As a pack of functional public digital platforms such as Aadhaar, the India Stack brings on public and private entities to operate within the robust regulatory infrastructure of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Peeling the layers

A collection of open application programming interfaces (APIs) that allow the deployment of cashless and paperless products, the India Stack creates a quick link between an individual and the fintech ecosystem, bringing many into the main fold.

Peeling the layers

A collection of open application programming interfaces (APIs) that allow the deployment of cashless and paperless products, the India Stack creates a quick link between an individual and the fintech ecosystem, bringing many into the main fold.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Paperless layer: Aadhaar, the 12-digit identity number linked to biometric data includes 90% of the population. e-KYC goes one step further by strengthening the identification systems supporting the Aadhaar-linked bank accounts. There have been 1.064 billion Aadhaar numbers issued since its launch, and e-KYCs have been initiated, which are essentially presence-less.

Consent layer: The Digilocker works as a repository of storing authenticated documents for quick access along with e-sign. The entire consent of personal data sharing on any platform is based on consent where the open personal data store is owned by the RBI.

Cashless layer: UPI is the payments rail of the digital architecture of the e-economy where providing financial services becomes simple and cost-efficient, especially for small businesses. The electronic interoperability of UPI, digi wallets, IMPS and net banking, etc., further makes it easy to pay and receive money.

Furthering inclusivity

Before Aadhaar, the complexity of verifying identity came at a cost that made it difficult for most to have financial access to credit and other banking services. India saw Aadhaar as an opportunity to reduce fraudulent identity claims and extend financial aspirations to the unserved through the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY). Benefits could be directly reached through these zero amount bank accounts through phones and cards. This fast-forwarded the pace of financial literacy across the board, from urban enthusiasm to rural need. While that was a great start, it was furthered by interoperable payments through QR codes, making money flow even more mobile with an added layer of UPI. Small traders and kirana stores became the proponents of the digital wave strengthened by regulations that mandate data transfer only with consent. It’s a singularly competent example of the convergence of technology, regulations and governance framework to beget such a success.

a financially secure future

The market today is the perfect playing ground for private companies to disrupt the status quo. Businesses will continue to be able to tap into a customer segment previously unreachable. The next logical step is the global application and creation of on-ramp Indian companies to be launched abroad. With a talent-rich space, fintech services could piggyback on the India Stack to implement better credit lines, simplify banking and wealth management, which deals purely in data. A foundational approach of bringing financial inclusion up from the bottom, the balance between efficiency and accuracy has been found and will help open up finances across all possible avenues.

Vijay Aggarwal is chief technology officer at digital payments company BharatPe.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Ethnic wear segment is winning the race

Premium

IMF’s loss to Harvard

Premium

Social media advertising needs to get more persuasive

Premium

What techno-anarchists of the crypto world got totally ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!