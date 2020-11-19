How the masks came on in the covid masquerade ball

As masks became the zeitgeist of 2020, their DNA morphed from clinical into couture. Top design houses, from Ralph Lauren to Louis Vuitton to Gap, have been quick to spot a business opportunity, labelled it “social responsibility", and are crafting “lines" of masks. As products, masks have become mascots of sustainable brand—and heroes for new brands. I love how they have flattened the class hierarchy. I saw a little beggar girl with a way cooler mask than the woman in an Audi that came and stood next to her at a traffic light. In a weird way, masks become much more than what bags, shoes and other accessories stood for all this while: masks are in your face, after all, and your hands and feet and ears don’t stand a chance in the visibility stakes.