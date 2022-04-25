How to accurately assess India’s fight against poverty

The statistics ministry said it was holding back the data because of differences between its findings and consumption data from the national accounts statistics (NAS). It cited an adverse report from an expert committee to justify its decision, and sought to find flaws in the survey post-facto (see ‘After junking report on consumption, NSO now looks for reasons’, Mint, 22 November 2019). But the expert committee in question did not recommend suppressing the report. It noted the difference between NSS consumption estimates and those of the NAS, but as a member of that panel pointed out to this writer, such gaps are not new and do not justify suppression of the report or raw NSS data.