How to allocate your assets in a world with rising interest rates

First, as interest rates rise, the relative attractiveness of high risk assets decreases. To give you a simple example: if you have a choice of 5% fixed return vs a 12% possible return but with risk of capital loss, you would probably still opt for the 12% deal. But what if it was 8% vs 12%? You see, a sensible investor would like to earn a lot more over and above the 8% to carry the risk of capital loss as well. And this higher return expectation basically means lower asset prices (all things remaining the same). This is one of the main reasons why stocks are selling off in the US for instance.

