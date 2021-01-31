How to choose a moral stand on the farmer agitation

Have you done well in the past five years? Or have you done poorly? Are you more privileged than your parents, or have the other Indians caught up with you after your early head start? Do you secretly or overtly feel you are genetically superior and that you belong to a genetically-superior race or caste? Or do you feel more racially modest? Do you feel very healthy, lucky and rich, and confident that your future too will be this way? Or do you feel shaky and vulnerable ? Do you feel it is very cheap to be upper middle class in India? Or do you feel it has become very expensive to be part of the elite in India? Do you feel your religion and mother tongue are your home, or do you feel more at home in Manhattan, London or Paris?