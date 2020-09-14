How to fight back against coronavirus vaccine phobia

In the U.S. and U.K., large numbers of people — at least 30% — have said in recent surveys that they would hesitate to take or refuse a vaccine that could protect them from the coronavirus and slow its spread. These numbers probably understate the problem. People might tell a researcher that they will get vaccinated even if they won’t. And the problem might be even worse if a vaccine is made available under a speeded up “emergency use" exception to the usually lengthy approval process, amplifying public concerns about rushing it out.