How to fight the “artificial” intelligence menace

You see, a lot of the intelligence that we truly revere comes from ancient texts written by people after deep thought, unique experiences and/or their being present in person as history unfolded. It comes from real gurus like Buffett and Munger whose teachings are based on decades of experience. Where it does not come from is someone incentivised to post videos, so that users will open demat accounts, and then earn them an income for life (because they could be getting a share of the broking commission). Or generate some advertising revenue.