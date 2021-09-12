Bringing beauty to Indian roads: A personal mission

Trying to do anything good in India without the support of politics is mere posturing. As I am incapable of winning an election even on my lane (especially my lane), I can only try to influence some politicians. I need to identify one district where a politician who is a secret fan of straight-lines and beauty has considerable sway, and which can become a national model for public aesthetics and order. It will not be hard for me to convince him or her that order and beauty are so rare in India that they would be instantly noticeable, compared to other forms of social good, which are abstract. Also, I will try to convince other authoritarian politicians that the best way to discourage agitations is to make order sacred. It is very expensive to break law and order on the road when there is law and order in the first place.