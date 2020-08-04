Opinion | How to make online payments bustle with competition

In the first place, the NPCI should even out the playing field to make it easy for players without significant financial resources to also participate. The UPI market is, at present, rife with discounts and cashbacks, as UPI players look to buy customer loyalty through whatever means they have at their disposal. While this is great for the consumer, it requires deep pockets to be able to sustain these financial subsidies over an extended period of time. If UPI players are allowed to take this to the next level and enter exclusive arrangements with merchants who end up locking themselves into one platform or another, certain products and services might in the future only be available through a single UPI app. Unless such practices are regulated, the market will end up being dominated by companies that have the financial resources to be able to stick it out till the bitter end.