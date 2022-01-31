A quick guide to make sense of budget numbers

One of the usual budget tricks is to state big hikes in percentage terms—say, a 25% hike in the rural development ministry outlay—and to state small hikes in absolute terms, such as, say, an increase of ₹5,000 crore in the allocation for the department of health and family welfare. The ₹5,000 crore increase would reflect a 7% increase in nominal terms over the next year. And if inflation is expected to run at 6% for the next fiscal year, then the real (inflation-adjusted) increase is just 1%. Yet, the announcement of ₹5,000 crore increase may get parliamentarians thumping their desks in approval. By the time anyone figures out what this increase means in percentage or real terms, the finance minister would have moved on to the next announcement. There’s another simple way to contextualize these numbers. If overall government spending (sum of spending on all ministries) is going up by 10%, then any ministry or scheme that gets a hike of less than 10% has effectively been de-prioritized. In other words, that ministry’s share in the overall government pie has shrunk.