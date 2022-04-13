How to make transformation initiatives work

Third, it is important to remember that when a company transforms, its power structure changes, much like when a new government takes power after a gruelling election. The old elite changes, yielding place to the new. The members of the old power structure who do not have a meaningful stake in the new power structure must move on. Else, the transformation will have to battle powerful detractors who prefer the status quo. This is a tough step, but one that must be taken gently and respectfully. People rarely change, and powerful people with vested interests more rarely so.