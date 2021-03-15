How to select an Hourly-Fee Financial Planner

Variation between Advice-Only Financial Planners

There are various websites listing fee-only and advice-only planners. However, such advisers themselves differ significantly in three important ways. First, a few RIAs focus on high net-worth individuals who are willing to pay a higher fee to go into more details and to learn the nuances of personal investing. While other RIAs focus on relatively lower net-worth clients who want a low total fee and, hence, the number of hours of effort by the RIA have to be minimized. Second, a few RIAs spend more time on research, allowing them to focus on clients that are knowledgeable about personal investing. Other RIAs have the patience to guide clients that are less knowledgeable about personal investing. Third, a few RIAs are open to additionally engaging with clients in the US, etc., where taxation limits the set of suitable Indian investment products. Read the RIA’s website and articles to shortlist three that will speak to you. Then go with your gut feeling about the one RIA that you will formally engage with.