How Twitter could offer extra value to its ready-to-pay users

Twitter Inc has expanded its paid-subscription service Twitter Blue to the US, allowing subscribers to undo tweets and more for $3 a month. That is all very nice and will appeal to the site’s power users, but the new features are pretty trivial. Twitter will still show inane personal updates and spam with the odd gem here and there, leaving you feeling like you’ve inhaled a fast-food meal’s worth of empty calories after 30 minutes of scrolling. I’d happily pay Twitter if it would do one thing: hire more people to weed out spammy content and harassment, and surface more useful tweets on topics I’m interested in. In other words, become more like a publisher than a tech company.

