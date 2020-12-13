How ugly public spaces could work to reassure people

When the government recently revealed the design of India’s new parliament building, Indians debated its beauty. But they did not ask an important question. Did the government wish to achieve beauty? Symbolism, yes; safety and economy, of course, but beauty? The thing is, it is actually very rare for India to consider beauty an important factor in the design of a building, or even a town. Provincial India, which also rules the country to a significant extent, somehow accepts that temples and other religious places should be primarily beautiful, but not other kinds of buildings.

From an aesthetic point of view, India today is where Indians where until recently with respect to tourism—they needed the excuse of God and pilgrimage to spend money on the fun of travel. Without God, modern India is a bit lost about architectural beauty. The country seems unconvinced that it should spend immense amounts of money on spectral secular beauty.

I once saw the newly-built head office of a fellowship of patriots. They had worked hard to make it look hideous . The brief to the architect must have been “Make it modern but Indian, and atheistic". The result is an irregular thing whose ground floor has large rectangular glass windows, and the floor above has contiguous arches like the gums of a toothpaste model. There are slim pillars here and there. As the building is not colonial or Hindu or Islamic, or beautiful in other ways, it is familiar to most Indians who pass by as a place that is contemporary. Much thought goes into the ugliness of our great republic.

As this column had once argued, most nations in plain sight try to look richer than they are; India in plain sight is a lot poorer than what it is in reality. And this modern spatial ugliness of India performs an important function.

It reminds most Indians that the nation belongs to them. This is similar to the effect of street chaos and our general civic disorder—millions who hail from chaotic places, who only know chaos and the absence of order, are not alienated. Except for some exquisite metropolitan services, like the Delhi Metro, India’s public spaces truly belong to India’s public. They feel they can do almost anything and get away.

Urban order is a form of intelligence, but it also creates a sense of loneliness, a kind of structured gloom. For instance, when an affluent nation solves its urban congestion, it does so by creating vast infrastructure that hides humans—by distributing people across so many broad streets that the human element on every lane is thin, or by putting them in safe swanky trains under the ground or in covered walkways. The idea is not to hide people; however, it is the by-product of a good city plan.

The disorder of India should not be venerated. It kills thousands every day and causes unspeakable misery to the poor. Even so, like the industry of electoral politics, it does contribute to peace between the classes. The persistence of India’s poverty, its chaos, its mismanagement, and the sheer ugliness of its public spaces ensure that nobodies do not feel like foreigners in their own nation.

Grand symbols of progress, like giant cable-stayed bridges and grand exquisite buildings, have vast uses, but they also contribute to disharmony in society, for they visually emphasize the failures of the unlucky. For instance, imagine how the poor of western Europe might feel in the spectacular urban beauty of its great cities. You are in Paris, say, and broke, gloomy and jobless, then you walk into a spectacular lane. I think you will feel more broke, gloomy and jobless.

The poor in a rich country are like a bitter Twitter page trapped in Instagram, where everyone else is beautiful and having a good time. Even though a majority there have access to a quality of life in public places that is superior to that of millionaires in India, they probably harbour the disenchantment of being surrounded by the exquisite .

India, on the other hand, makes even tech look ugly by promoting it as science that has no good reason to exist if it is not helping some poor farmer check the prices of crops. India even made rocket science boring in an age when rocket science was hot—by chiefly pitching satellites as a welfare programme for farmers. This way, India’s space programme did not infuriate the poor.

It is not only India’s poor who feel a connection to India through its spatial chaos; it is also ordinary Pakistanis.

About 18 years ago, when I visited Pakistan, I could see that most ordinary Pakistanis did not have a grasp of what India really was. One evening in Peshawar, a conservative, bearded 20-year-old Pakistani boy barged into my hotel room. I thought, like many Pakistanis before him, he wished to bore me with claims of neighbourly brotherhood. But he had only one thing to say, a question: did girls in Bombay really dance the way they did in Hindi films?

A common view in Pakistan of India was that it was more fun, more decadent and glitzy. But these perceptions did not make them grow fonder of India. They admired the supposed successes of modern India, but not India itself. What they found appealing about India were the unflattering qualities I mentioned that made India resemble Pakistan, a nation that was still poor and whose public spaces largely belonged to the poor, where politicians were corrupt, bridges collapsed and trains fell into rivers.

Manu Joseph is a journalist, and a novelist, most recently of ‘Miss Laila, Armed And Dangerous’

